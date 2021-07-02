Novelis Provides Sponsorship For United Way Of Greater Oswego County Annual Golf Tournament

OSWEGO – The United Way of Greater Oswego County resource development director Kate Davis Pitsley recently met with Novelis representatives to accept a major sponsorship for the upcoming 26th Annual Golf Tournament.

“We are tremendously thankful to have Novelis back on board as a major sponsor this year. They join Exelon, National Grid and Burritt Motors as top supporters of the event; without these local companies’ generosity, the event would not be possible,” Davis Pitsley said.

Foursomes will begin play at the United Way Golf Tournament starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, July 12 at the Oswego Country Club. For more information on the Tournament or to volunteer for the event, contact Kate Davis Pitsley at the United Way office at 315-593-1900 or e-mail at [email protected].

About United Way of Greater Oswego County: United Way is advancing the common good by changing systems to help all of us. We are all connected and interdependent. We all win when a child succeeds in school, when families are financially stable, when people are healthy. United Way’s goal is to create long-lasting changes by addressing the underlying causes of these problems. Living United means being part of the change. It takes everyone in the community working together to create a brighter future.

For more information about to support the efforts of United Way of Greater Oswego County or to make a donation, please call 315-593-1900 or visit www.OswegoUnitedWay.org.

