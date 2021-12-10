Nuclear Power Plant Employees Donate More Than $4.3 Million To Local Communities

OSWEGO — The communities where Exelon Generation employees live and work in Illinois, Pennsylvania, New York and Maryland will receive more than $4.3 million to support critical needs, thanks to annual giving campaign contributions from employees and the Exelon Foundation.

Workers at the fleet’s 12 nuclear power plants and fellow corporate employees pledged nearly $2.9 million to more than 2,200 different charities in their surrounding communities this year. And for every dollar employees pledged, the Exelon Foundation donated 50 cents to their local United Way, bringing the total donation to more than $4.3 million.

At Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station and FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant, employees pledged more than $290,000 to 265 charities during this year’s employee giving campaign.

Organizations supported include: Central New York Ronald McDonald House Charities, Paws Across Oswego County, Friends of Oswego County Hospice, Oswego County Opportunities, Children’s Center of Oswego, and the United Way of Greater Oswego County.

“Exelon Generation’s commitment to help raise money for non-profit organizations is admirable,” said Patrick Dewine, executive director of United Way of Greater Oswego County. “Their ongoing support ensures we can provide services to children, seniors and families right here in Oswego County. This campaign is important to people in our community who rely on local agencies for essential services.”

The donations will be distributed throughout 2022.

“Our employees believe strongly in giving back to the communities in which they live and work. Their generous donations help provide resources for area charities that serve families in need and continue to make a difference for many who have been affected by the pandemic and other economic stresses,” said Dave Rhoades, Exelon Generation Chief Nuclear Officer.

Exelon Generation employees have a long-standing tradition of supporting their communities, not just with their dollars, but also with their time. While the pandemic has limited several in-person opportunities, many nuclear power plant employees participated in virtual events.

At Nine Mile Point and FitzPatrick, employees have volunteered over 2,900 hours so far this year with local organizations. Through Nov. 30, 2021, Exelon employees had volunteered more than 24,000 hours with charitable organizations in their communities. That’s equal to more than two-and-a-half years’ time. Projects included virtual walks, virtual food drives, and virtual fundraising events, among many others.

