OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District will be conducting its annual budget hearing on Tuesday, May 4, immediately following the regular Board of Education meeting which begins at 5 p.m.

OCSD officials will present the proposed $91,159,811 budget for the 2021-22 school year during the hearing on Tuesday, May 4, which will be livestreamed on Spectrum Channel 16 locally and YouTube.com/WBUCNY.

“We are excited to present this budget to the community with a 0% tax increase for the second straight year while importantly seeing no cuts to any of our programs or staff,” said OCSD Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III.

Anyone who would like to submit a question to be read during the hearing may do so here between 1 p.m. April 29 and 1 p.m. May 4.

In addition to the budget, voters will vote on two, three-year Board of Education seats. The four candidates on the ballot are Tom Ciappa, Sallye Glennen, Sean Ohnmacht and Jacob Southworth.

One of the propositions that will be voted upon Tuesday, May 18 is for the purchase of two 30-passenger Bluebird Microbus gas buses, two 65-passenger Bluebird Vision gas school buses, three 64-passenger Cummins/Diesel Thomas C2 buses and three 64-passenger Detroit/Diesel Thomas C2 buses, at a total combined maximum estimated cost not to exceed $1.125 million.

The other proposition on the ballot is for the Oswego City Public Library to levy and collect an annual tax of $1,361,215, an increase of 2% or $26,690. Officials noted the library and district budgets are not related to each other but must appear on the ballot alongside the district’s operating budget per state law.

Elizabeth Oberst and Casey Smith are on the ballot for one Library Board spot.

A recording of Tuesday’s BOE meeting and budget hearing will be available on WBUC for those who cannot watch live.

Those with questions may contact the Superintendent’s Office at 315-341-2001.

This year’s budget vote and BOE elections is Tuesday, May 18 and polls will be open across OCSD from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Polling locations are listed below:

Election District No. 1

Location of polling place: ?Scriba Fire Station 5618 State Route 104E, Oswego, N.Y. 13126

Who will vote here: Scriba and Volney (Oswego City School District residents only)

Election District No.2

Location of polling place: St. Paul’s Church 50 E. Mohawk Street, Oswego, N.Y. 13126

Who will vote here: Ward 2, Ward 4 and Ward 6

Election District No.3

Location of polling place: Elim Grace Church 340 W. First Street, Oswego, N.Y. 13126

Who will vote here: Ward 1, Ward 3, Ward 5 and Ward 7

Election District No. 4

Location of polling place: Oswego Town Hall 2320 County Route 7, Oswego, N.Y. 13126

Who will vote here: Oswego Town and town of Minetto (Oswego City School District residents only)

