OSWEGO – Long term district plans were discussed during last night’s Board of Education meeting last night, Tuesday, September 20, including the possible repurposing of Frederick Leighton Elementary School.

Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III discussed the four-part Efficiency Study the district hired out earlier this year to examine four areas of strength and weakness within the Oswego City School district.

The study allowed outside groups to outline areas of deficiency within the district, thus giving the Board the ability to make OCSD less top heavy and more efficient in the long term.

During their September 7 meeting, the Board chose to implement three study suggestions from the Transportation Advisory Study (TAS), a Financial Study done by Rick Timbs and an Efficiency Study done by the SIEMENS Group.

The Board did make the decision to hold ideas submitted by Costello and Silky concerning a possible future restructuring plan for Frederick Leighton Elementary School, giving them the ability to further review detailed information about the schools financial, academic, enrollment and structural history.

Several ideas were presented to the board by Calvin on how they might proceed with Costello and Silky’s recommendations for the district with emphasis on Frederick Leighton Elementary School. The following includes those recommendations:

Status quo – implement none of the recommendations from the Costello and Silky Group

Implement all recommendations except for repurposing Leighton Review other pieces of information which involve Leighton repurposing Hold off on reviewing other pieces of information that involve Leighton repurposing

Implement all recommendations which include considering repurposing of Leighton Review other pieces of information that involve Leighton repurposing Hold off on reviewing other pieces of information that involve Leighton repurposing



Board member Dr. James MacKenzie made a motion for option two, the board voting against it in a measure of 4-3, the board then moving to vote on option three.

“The reason why I’m speaking for this motion is I think that it’s part of our responsibility to look at the future of our district. And we’re doing that in ways – in other areas like with the strategic plan and making sure we have the right personnel in place,” BOE President Dr. Lisa Glidden said. “And I think we need to look at if from – it’s not only about our fiduciary responsibility but it is also about why we’re in the positions that we’re in. And I think it’s important to take a look to see if we can achieve those goals; at least examine ‘can we achieve those goals’ and still move forward in a way.”

Also adding the challenges that come with making these kinds of decisions, including the emotional component. Glidden said this is why they need to hear from the community as well as reviewing information to make sure of the best possible outcome moving forward.

The measure to implement option three which includes all recommendations including consideration for repurposing Frederick Leighton Elementary School was passed, with an amendment that looks to keep class sizes to a limit of 20 students or less. The measure was passed by a margin of 6-1.

Calvin said the next step will include a detailed review of historical and current information concerning Frederick Leighton Elementary; also saying information will be sent out to the public as they work on forming a community focus group.

All items on the agenda were unanimously passed. To view the agenda in full, please click here. All BOE meetings are held the first and third Tuesday of every month, the next meeting to be held on Tuesday, October 4 at 5:00 p.m.

