OCSD Budget Approved, Additional Closure Days Added To Memorial Day Weekend

OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District Board of Education approved the budget vote during Wednesday morning’s Board of Education meeting.

The budget consists of three separate propositions that include the 2021-22 school budget, the purchase of transportation vehicles and funding the Oswego City Public Library. All three passed relatively easily with 65.44% of the voters voting “Yes” for the school budget, and 65.75% and 68.00% voting “Yes” for the purchase of transportation vehicles and the public library respectively. District one was the only district to vote majority “No” for the 2021-22 school budget, offering 147 “Yes” votes and 185 “No.”

Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III was grateful for all those who worked to get the budget passed, as he said in a press release from the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation.

“Our students are the real winners today,” Calvin said. “I want to thank voters for their support of the budget and the whole OCSD budget team who worked many hours this spring to present a fiscally sound financial plan with no tax increase.”

In addition to the budget passing, two Board of Education seats were filled. Tom Ciappa will stay on the board for an additional three years, receiving 1,146 votes, while Sean Ohnmacht will serve three years as well, receiving 932 votes.

The meeting ended with two additional items that were approved unanimously. Ryan Lanigan was approved as the high school principal effective July 1. The board also approved of an alteration to the 2020-21 district calendar. Due to a lack of “emergency closure days,” the district will close schools on May 28 and June 1. This stems from the Oswego Classroom Teachers Association bargaining agreement which reads “If three or more emergency closure days are unused on April 15 of this given school year, the Superintendent shall consult with the Association President about adding a second [additional] day to the Memorial Day recess.”

Agenda items and documents from the meeting can be found here. The full meeting can be viewed in the video link provided above.

