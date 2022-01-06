UPDATE January 9: OCSD Superintendent Mathis Calvin III has sent out the following letter updating the community about students learning remotely tomorrow, January 10.

Dear Oswego CSD Parents and/or Guardians,

I am writing to provide a quick update for our learning community and the schedule for tomorrow.

Remote Learning Tomorrow January 10, 2022

As shared late last week, the district will be providing remote instruction for all students tomorrow, January 10, 2022. We are requesting that all parents and/or guardians ensure that their child(ren) participate in tomorrow’s learning throughout the day.

Tentative Return to School Date

At this time, we are scheduled to return to “in-person” learning this upcoming Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Should the district need to extend remote learning, we will inform all parents and/or guardians as soon as possible.

COVID-19 Cases

Throughout the weekend the district learned that we have an additional 41 people (students and staff) who have tested positive for COVID-19. Given this information we are requesting that our community continue to follow-through with all mitigating strategies (washing of hands, social distancing, wearing a mask, vaccination, etc.) and stay home whenever feeling sick and/or demonstrating COVID-19 symptoms.

More information about daily COVID-19 cases, testing and vaccination opportunities are posted to the district’s website.

Weather-Related Concerns

The weather forecast for tomorrow is very concerning, as it projects a great deal of snowfall and hazardous driving conditions. Accordingly, the district will be enacting the following tomorrow to ensure safety of staff and students:

All CiTi CTE and specialized programs will be canceled tomorrow for all Oswego CSD students. Accordingly, no transportation will be provided to these programs.

will be canceled tomorrow for all Oswego CSD students. Accordingly, no transportation will be provided to these programs. All athletics and extracurricular activities are canceled for tomorrow. This includes all practices. All athletics and extracurricular activities are planned to resume on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

This includes all practices. All athletics and extracurricular activities are planned to resume on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. There will be no food deliveries or pick-ups tomorrow. Food services will resume on Tuesday morning in schools.

Food services will resume on Tuesday morning in schools. All school buildings will be closed tomorrow. Given the forecast all buildings will not be open tomorrow as various staff and departments will be working remotely throughout the day.

Please know, the district will be in touch again tomorrow to provide additional updates for parents and students. Should you have any questions or concerns, we encourage you to reach out directly to your child’s principal.

Yours in Education,

Mathis Calvin III, Ed. D.

Superintendent of Schools

OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District is calling an emergency snow day for tomorrow, January 7, and will have a remote learning day on Monday, January 10, due to anticipated weather concerns and a rise in COVID-19-related staffing issues, according to a letter from Superintendent Mathis Calvin III.

Today’s letter is as follows:

Good afternoon OCSD families and community,

With COVID numbers and quarantines nearing 100 in total across the district, staffing and operations at Oswego City School District have been impacted. As of Thursday, more than 70 instructional staff members were out due to sickness, quarantine or other reasons with dozens more from transportation, nursing and other critical departments also unable to report. Because of this, we must alter our schedule for the next few days as follows.

Due to anticipated weather concerns for tomorrow along with a rise in COVID-related staffing issues, Oswego City School District will call an emergency/snow day on Friday, Jan. 7. No students or staff will report and there will be no classes virtually or otherwise. To allow ample time for those quarantined and ill to feel better and return to school, all students and staff will utilize our remote model Monday, Jan. 10 with a planned return to “in-person” learning Tuesday, Jan. 11.

CiTi BOCES CTE and specialized learning students will not attend programs Friday, Jan. 7 but will receive transportation as usual on Monday, Jan. 10.

Food services will still produce meals for students on Monday, and they can be picked up at the Oswego Middle School between 9-11 a.m. or 2-4 p.m. or have it dropped off at home with deliveries beginning at 7 a.m. and occurring throughout the day. Fill out the following survey to sign up: https://forms.gle/ECbZJqAzGJ2DH9fKA

In addition, as a number of athletic teams have already paused their season due to rising infection rates and quarantines, all athletic practices and games are canceled beginning Friday through the weekend. Varsity and JV teams will resume on Monday, Jan. 10 with modified and winter 2 sports returning Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Your student’s teachers will be in touch regarding Monday’s remote learning schedule. Should any further adjustments to next week’s schedule be needed, we will contact you as soon as that information is available.

I have also included below a procedure update related to indoor athletics and events, along with information about parent transportation, vaccination clinics and testing for those who need it.

New event procedure – Two guests per student

Because of this sharp rise in cases, OCSD will be implementing a procedure similar to last year where each student is limited to two (2) guests at indoor events including athletics and all other activities taking place on district grounds. This applies to both Buccaneer athletes and students visiting from other schools for athletic events. As a reminder, masking and distancing measures are also required at these events.

Get tested when sick and stay home

Oswego City School District continues to see a high positivity rate and staffing shortages affecting departments across the board. Please know that we continue to do everything within our power to keep our students “in-person” learning, but should it be necessary OCSD will extend its alternate plans for remote learning. Parents should have a backup plan in place should remote learning become needed for longer due to staffing or positivity rate concerns.

Additionally, regardless of vaccination status, should your child be experiencing any of the symptoms below please contact their school nurse to schedule a COVID test and keep them home to help stem the spread of sickness.

Fever or Chills (100° F or more) Shortness of breath/trouble breathing Cough Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea Loss of taste or smell Muscle pain or body aches Fatigue/feeling of tiredness Headaches Sore throat Nasal congestion/runny nose

Testing is available through the district for symptomatic students regardless of vaccination status, and unvaccinated students and staff can schedule weekly testing as well. Contact your school’s nurse for more information or to schedule a test.

Common question – Can I drop off/pick up my student?

We have received several questions about whether parents can drop off or pick up their students each day to avoid quarantines related to exposures on the bus. This has always been an option and we are happy to allow student pickup and drop-offs at each of our buildings. Please contact our transportation department at 315-341-2900 to let them know so they can adjust routes and driver plans accordingly.

Vaccination Clinics & Opportunities

As we continue to work through the pandemic, the district is continuing to collaborate with local health officials on vaccination opportunities that are being offered throughout our community.

Accordingly, the following is a list of Oswego County Department of Health vaccination clinic opportunities that are now being offered to parents and/or guardians and their children:

Oswego County Health Department is offering vaccinations for ages 12 and up on Wednesdays and pediatric vaccinations on Tuesdays –https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php

Connextcare is offering vaccinations to anyone (even if they are not a patient) at their office and have pediatric vaccination clinics next week – https://www.connextcare.org/COVID19

Other locations are also offering vaccinations such as Wayne’s Drugs, Walgreens, Walmart, etc. The following website allows community members to type in their zip code and find the nearest location to schedule an appointment – https://www.vaccines.gov/

Thank you for your time, understanding and anticipated cooperation as we continue to navigate and look out for each other during this pandemic. The health of our staff and children is always our number one concern, and any actions we take have that goal in mind.

If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to your child’s principal with anything else.

Yours In Education,

Mathis Calvin III, Ed.D.

Superintendent of Schools

