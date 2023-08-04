OSWEGO, NY – Raina Hinman, a native of Oswego County who has lived here her whole life, is set to take charge as the new Principal of Oswego High School ahead of the 2023-24 school year.

Hinman comes to Oswego City School District with more than a decade of teaching experience and multiple years working as an administrator for other districts.

“I am excited to join the Oswego City School District,” Hinman said. “This is a fantastic community and I look forward to collaborating with the faculty, staff, and families to benefit the kids.”

The past two years, Hinman has led Red Creek High School as principal and was the assistant principal the two years prior.

Before that, she was assistant principal in the Syracuse Academy of Science for 2.5 years and for 16 years worked as a teacher in the Phoenix Central School District. Hinman is also a Phoenix alumna, having graduated from John C. Birdlebough High School in 1996. She studied at SUNY Oswego, Le Moyne College and St. John Fisher College, earning her doctorate in executive leadership from the latter.

“Each of my roles has taught me how to collaborate with my colleagues to provide the best experiences for our students,” said Hinman. “Keeping a student-centered approach allows for the maximum opportunity for our students to grow and excel. I have been privileged to be a part of some dynamic teams that have worked outside of the box to put students first.”

Hinman lives in nearby Mexico with her husband, Dexter, and has a daughter, Abby, who currently attends SUNY Oswego.

She will officially take over at Oswego High School later this month, with Monday, Aug. 21 as her first day.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...