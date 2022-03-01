OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District alerted the community that students in the high school will again be learning remotely tomorrow, Wednesday, March 2, due to an ongoing issue with the school’s boiler.

Superintendent D. Mathis Calvin III sent out the following letter:

Dear Oswego High School families,

I am writing to inform you that due to the ongoing boiler issue causing heat problems, students at Oswego High School will learn remotely on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

We do have good news to report, as the problem has been identified in lines leading to the boiler and repair work is underway to resolve the issue. It is estimated that the work will be complete by Wednesday evening, and we would aim to have students back in schools Thursday.

Should further problems arise, an extension of remote learning further into the week is possible. I will be in touch with more information Wednesday.

Once again, I apologize for this disruption to learning as we make these needed repairs due this unexpected breakdown.

Please reach out to the high school’s administrative team with any questions or concerns.

Yours in Education,

Dr. Mathis Calvin III

Superintendent of Schools

