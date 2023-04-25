OSWEGO – The Oswego HS Varsity lacrosse teams are teaming up to support the St. Baldrick’s Foundation and childhood cancer research by holding a bottle & can drive this Saturday, April 29. All proceeds will go to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

The Varsity Boys Lacrosse team is coached by Doc Nelson, Anthony Richmond, and Dan Witmer. The Varsity Girls Lacrosse team is coached by Teddy Beers and Mark Fierro.

Cans and bottles can be dropped off at the Turf Field on Friday, April 28 between 4:30 and 7:00 p.m. The Varsity Girls Lacrosse will be playing Carthage at 7:00 p.m. JV Girls play at 5:00 p.m.

On Saturday, April 29, the Boys and Girls Varsity teams will be picking up cans and bottles between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Anyone wanting a pick up should text or call 315-402-6308 to be added to the schedule.

Anyone is welcome to drop off their donations of cans and bottles to:

Great Lakes Recycling, 181 Gardenier Road, or 159 East Bridge Street. Just be sure to tell them you are donating to Oswego Lacrosse/ St. Baldrick’s.

