OMS Battle Of The Books Team “Beyond the Book” Places Third At Regionals

OSWEGO – Oswego Middle School’s “Beyond the Book” team, consisting of students Liam Sugar, Lily Anzalone, Madeleine Shaver and Maria Sweet, recently placed third in the Oswego/Onondaga County Regional Battle of the Books competition.

Battle of the Books is a regional reading competition which serves as a collaboration between Oswego County’s CiTi BOCES and OCM BOCES. Each year, school librarians select a total of eight books for each age group and craft several trivia-like questions based on their content.

The seventh and eighth grade titles included classics like “Hatchet” by Gary Paulsen and “Chasing Lincoln’s Killer” by James L. Swanson, and newer hit novels like “Born Behind Bars” by Padma Venkatraman and “Dress Coded” by Carrie Firestone.

“I’m so proud of all our middle school students for the massive effort they put in to compete at the Battle of the Books,” said OMS Library Media Specialist MaryAlice Brennan-Steere. “These students really stepped up to the challenge and competed well at the regional level!”

