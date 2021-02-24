OSWEGO – Oswego Middle School successfully reopened its doors for in-person learning on Monday, February 22.

Students remained masked and socially distant, but their glee to be back in the building was apparent and masks could not hide the numerous smiles from students and staff alike.

“Everything went really well with our safety protocols in place and it was just so great to have students in the building,” said OMS Principal Mary Beth Fierro. “Even though it’s the middle of the school year it really felt like the first day all over again.”

The OMS hybrid model features students in the building either Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday, and learning via livestream on the other days while Wednesday remains virtual for all students.

Students remain socially distanced and masked while in the classroom and carry all belongings between classes.

Breakfast and lunch are eaten in the classroom and provided free of charge, and students are able to bring their own lunch if preferred.

To help ensure everyone has the proper information, the district has launched a dedicated page with Oswego Middle School reopening information. It can be viewed through the OMS webpage by clicking on “Reopening Information 2021” in the left-hand column.

