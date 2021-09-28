OSWEGO – Oswego Music Hall will launch its Open Mic Friday series on October 1. The venue is the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake Street in Oswego. Shows begin at 7 p.m.; sign-ups at 6:30 p.m..

Guest Host, Marc Warner leads off the season opener for Open Mic Friday and will be followed by performers who sign up that night. Performers have the option to enter the juried songwriter’s competition held every open mic. Winners will perform at the Music Hall’s Season Finale Emerging Artist Showcase to be held next May.

Doors open at 6:30 with sign-ups taking place then and throughout the evening, as space allows. Musicians typically play three songs each.

All ages and experience levels are welcome. Budding performers, singer-songwriters and musicians of all genre are given an opportunity to perform in a supportive environment using cutting edge professional sound and lighting equipment.

Marc Warner began his musical career in the 90’s with Dos Locos as a duo with Brian Warner. In the early 2000’s he was the lead singer with the breakout band, Johnny Vulture and the Predators. He currently sings with the Cool Kids, joined by Steve Watson and Tim Stone; and also the Hokum Brothers joined by Kevin Barrigar. Warner is known for an eclectic and refreshing array of songs and claims to be Oswego’s most slowly emerging artist. Further information and videos are found at: https://www.facebook.com/people/K-Marc-Warner/100011152337205/.

Scheduling Guest Hosts for Open Mic Fridays is Coordinator Bryan Dickenson. Open Mics are held on the Friday night prior to Saturday’s National Stage concert. Remaining Open Mics for the season will take place on October 22, November 5 & 19 and December 3 and resume again in February.

The wheelchair accessible venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, on 41 Lake Street in Oswego. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor.

The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Due to COVID precautions, snacks and beverages will be limited, but available. Admission is by donation.

Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception over 40 years ago. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email Volunteer Coordinator Michael Moss at [email protected].

Regarding safety protocols, the Music Hall will adhere to CDC, State, and local guidelines. We will follow protocols adopted by theaters in CNY which is to require proof of vaccination before admittance to shows or a recent negative COVID test result. Masks are also required when not seated.

Find more information via the Oswego Music Hall website and Facebook page, www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email [email protected].

Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the City of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.

