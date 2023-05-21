Oswego 2023 Raises $7,000 To Help Support The Child Advocacy Center Of Oswego County

OSWEGO – In 2014 Delta Kappa Kappa and the SUNY Oswego Men’s Ice Hockey Team partnered to develop a philanthropy to help support the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County. FTK is the flagship funding drive that occurs every spring during the semester which culminates a two month long fundraising campaign that has raised over $65,000 for the CAC since its inception.

After a two year hiatus due to Covid related concerns, this year’s drive focused on rebuilding relationships, coordinating outreach & awareness and helped to raise $7,000 for the cause.

FTK spreads awareness of the efforts of the CAC through free skate events at the Marano Campus Center, tabling events, bowling tournaments, and various other outreach efforts.

DeCaire stated, “On behalf of all of us at the CAC we would like to extend our sincere appreciation to Delta Kappa Kappa, SUNY Oswego Men’s Ice Hockey Team and all those who helped to make FTK-Oswego 2023 a tremendous success!”

For more information about upcoming events, how you can help support the CAC, and to learn more about other services the we provide, visit our website: www.oswegocac.org and our social media pages or contact us by phone (315) 59CHILD / (315) 592-4453.

