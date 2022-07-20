OSWEGO – Oswego Bookmobile received a $750 donation from the Michele Wink Foundation on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Pam Hall and Tricia Branch of the foundation presented the check to Alice Barry, secretary of the Board of Directors of Oswego Bookmobile. They met at the Driving Books Home Hillcrest Trailer Park stop.

“Oswego Bookmobile is grateful for the generous support of the Michele Wink Foundation. Michele Wink took great care of the kids involved in the Oswego City School District’s athletic programs. She rooted for them on and off the field and pool. Oswego Bookmobile will help honor her memory by using this donation to help kids read all summer long,” said Susan McBrearty, president of the Board of Directors

“The Michele Wink Foundation began with the idea of keeping Michele’s memory alive by giving back to the kids she loved so much. We started by giving scholarships to local seniors to help them pursue their education. With the love and support of the community, the foundation has become a great success and the members wanted to reach out to other groups of children, what better way than to help support the Bookmobile. We feel this program reaches all ages, even adults. There is no better way to enrich young minds than through reading and all of us at the Michele Wink Foundation are excited to help keep the Bookmobile a huge success,” said Tricia Branch, Michele Wink Foundation.

