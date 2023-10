OSWEGO, NY – Oswego started off the Fourth of July weekend with a lineup of fun, beginning with their annual parade yesterday Sunday, July 2; followed by a downtown block party with live music from “Off the Reservation” and fireworks over the Oswego River.

A full video of yesterday’s parade can be found below. Happy Fourth of July from the Oswego County Today team!

