Oswego Chlorine Leak Puts Responders On Alert

OSWEGO – Oswego Firefighters were summoned to the City’s Water Treatment Facility early this afternoon for a minor chlorine leak from a cylinder used in water treatment.

Workers were hooking up newly delivered tank when the leak occurred, causing Water Treatment Staff to evacuate. The immediate area was isolated and the delivery company returned to remove the tank.

“Notifications were made to facilities immediately surrounding the facility, however no evacuation or shelter in place was necessary,” according to Oswego Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Randy Griffin.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the leak.

According to Mayor Billy Barlow, “this will be the last delivery of gas chlorine as we continue to implement our modernization of our water treatment facility. ”

He went on to say, “upgrades to our infrastructure not only make them more efficient and more reliable, but also make them safer.”

