OSWEGO – After a year-long pandemic lockdown, Oswego Cinema 7 announced their grand reopening today, March 12.

The cinema made an announcement on their Facebook page, the theater excited to open their doors once again to the public.

The theater, located at 138 W. Second St. in Oswego, will resume business on weekends only (Friday – Sunday) until further notice, with viewing times running throughout the day and evening.

Seating is limited, so please purchase tickets ahead of time to guarantee admission. Tickets can be purchased online at www.zurichcinemas.com, www.fandango.com, or through the Fandango mobile app.

Gift cards are also redeemable online or through the mobile app. Fandango gift cards are not redeemable at the box-office. Gift cards can be purchased at the concession stand or online at www.zurichcinemas.com

Attendees must wear masks and social distance. Below is a list of health guidelines cinema workers and guests must adhere to at all times:

If you don’t feel well, please stay home.

Cashless transactions using Google Pay or Apple Pay are available and encouraged if possible.

Cinema staff will wear face covering and gloves. The temperature of all staff will be checked before they are allowed to start work.

Please practice social distancing and maintain a distance of six-feet at all times.

Frequently touched surfaces will be cleaned throughout the day.

We are operating with a reduced number of show-times to allow for more cleaning of the cinema.

Seating will be arranged to maintain a six-foot distance between members of the audience.

Family groups may sit together, but six-feet will be maintained between groups.

Face coverings are mandatory unless you are eating and drinking in your seat. Please follow appropriate respiratory hygiene and cough etiquette.

Hand sanitizer will be available for guests.

Concessions will be open.

Drink refills are not available at this time.

Please delay your visit and quarantine, if you have recently been in contact with anyone with COVID-19.

Group private party viewing is available starting Monday, March 15. Private watch parties are included on certain days of the week, with up to 25 members in the audience. Please visit www.zurichcinemas.com for more information and scheduling times. Assisted listening, audio description and closed captioning are available.

Guests are encouraged to participate in weekly specials when the theater reopens on a full-time basis. Weekday specials include:

Bargain Tuesday – per-person, all day admission for non-3D films is $5.00. An extra $2.00 charge will be applied for 3D films. *note – not all films may be eligible for bargain pricing.

$1.00 popcorn Wednesdays – $1.00 small popcorn with every ticket purchase. *note – price not available during private viewing parties.

For more information on Oswego Cinema 7’s reopening, please call, visit their webpage or Facebook page.

