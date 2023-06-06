Oswego City County Youth Bureau To Host Kids Community Yard Sale June 17

OSWEGO, NY – On Saturday, June 17, 2023, the Oswego City County Youth Bureau will be hosting a “kids community yard sale”. This will be held at Breitbeck park from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Kids will be keeping all their proceeds to teach them the value of a dollar. There are over 45 tables of items that will be for sale along with baked goods and lemonade for sale. Oswego Rotary will be there selling bottled water and popcorn along with free bike and scooter raffles.

Food for sale by Johnny’s Roadside BBQ and Penguin Ice Cream truck will also be there.

Along with the yard sale a kids fun day will be happening. There will be potato sack races, 3-legged races, spoon races, bean bag toss, frisbees, chalk, bubbles, whiffle ball, hop- scotch, googly toss game, jump ropes, etc. prizes will be awarded! Face painting and henna will be available! Pony rides available for $5. This will start from 11-3 p.m. After this is over, hop on over to the splash pad and cool off!

If you have any questions, please contact Jennifer at the Youth Bureau 315-349-3451 or [email protected].

