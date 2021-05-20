OSWEGO – The Oswego City Fire Department celebrated its 145th anniversary as a professional department on today, May 20, as it conducted a dress inspection with Mayor Billy Barlow.

The dress inspection saw the entire department attend, except for one member who was recovering from surgery according to Fire Chief Randy Griffin, and dressed in Class A uniforms. Those in attendance were able to take a department photo, something that is hard to come by as it is rare for every firefighter to be in uniform and together at the same time. The firefighters also received a special medallion to signify their service to the department.

Barlow and Griffin spoke to a selection of media and invited retirees and family regarding the department’s anniversary. Barlow noted the excellent leadership of Griffin among other areas of excellence within the department.

“Beyond [the force], our firefighters are members of the community, neighbors, family [and] friends,” Barlow said. “Key components of a successful and sustainable department include competent leadership, investing in equipment, managing resources, continuous training and community involvement. The City of Oswego Fire Department supported through City Hall and the leadership of Chief Griffin have attained and accomplished all of [these] criteria the last and more over the last five years.”

One hundred and forty-five years is quite a long time for any institution to be around, and it is almost surreal to think that a town the size of Oswego has had a fire department for that long, longer than surrounding cities like Syracuse and even Buffalo, according to Griffin.

“It’s a pretty unique situation. Oswego, for the size of the city, we are one of the first cities for our size to have a career fire department back in 1876, so just the history involved with this department,” Griffin said. “It certainly makes you stop and think [about] what was happening in 1876, Ulysses S. Grant was the president, we only had 37 states and [Lt. Col.] Custer made his last stand [during the Battle of the Little Bighorn] in 1876, so it kind of puts it in perspective of the times.”

Throughout the changes in the City of Oswego, there have been very few things that remain, one of them being the fire department, who has seen members on duty ready to risk their lives every day for the last 145 years.

“To think back, I think it helps give our members a perspective of the legacy they carry on, of the people that came before them and that will come after them,” Griffin said.

While the department’s presence has been consistent, it has certainly undergone change as well. From the first “pumper” fire engine purchased before the department’s incorporation in 1833, to the Mack L-Series truck at the Oswego Fire Museum and finally the six vehicles active today, the department has advanced with the times in terms of the technology needed to save lives. Just prior to being incorporated in 1876, the force was a volunteer department that had roughly five companies with 50-60 people in them, according to Griffin.

Now, the fully-paid department has 44 firefighters in uniform, Griffin, Deputy Chief Jon Chawgo and the fire chief secretary, Susi Wells. Wells was also honored today during Griffin’s speech, as tomorrow, May 21, will be her final full day at the department.

During the mayor’s speech, an alarm sounded throughout the firehouse, and at least two firefighters left the lineup to attend to the situation. While obviously unplanned, this was a great example of the dedication that the department has shown for the last 52,960 consecutive days.

“It’s consistent from that day [in 1876] from George Warsaw being the fire chief until today, there is a connection between all of those days [and] people,” Griffin said. “From May 1, 1876 until May 2021, someone has always been on duty and carried that torch for 145 year. We continue to carry that torch today.”

