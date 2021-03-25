OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District is accepting applications for Universal Pre-K classes in the 2021-22 school year.

The pre-K program is free to all children residing within the district and who turn four years old by Dec. 1, 2021.

There are eight half-day sessions and one full-day session. The half-day sessions are offered at the Kingsford Park, Minetto, Fitzhugh Park and Charles E. Riley elementary schools.

Morning session is 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and the afternoon session is 12:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. The full-day session is 9 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. at Frederick Leighton Elementary School. Bussing is available by the district on their regular bus runs in the morning and afternoon, but there is no bussing at midday.

Registration for the half-day sessions continues through the fall. Registration for full-day session continues until April 1 or until full.

A proof of residency and child’s recent physical is required for attendance.

Those interested in registering your child for pre-K, please call the office at 315-341-2012 and leave your name, address, child’s name and birth date. After that, they will be mailed an application and registration packet. Applications are also available on the OCSD website, Oswego.org.

After completing the packet, call the same phone number to make arrangements to drop off the completed packet with the required paperwork. There is a drop box outside of the entrance to the Education Center by the playground at Leighton School. The hours for drop off are 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

There will be a virtual Open House between pre-K teachers and registered parents on the afternoon of April 15 to learn more about the program, ask questions and meet the teachers. Please contact the office at the number above to be included in this Open House.

The program offers a curriculum in accordance with state guidelines and is aligned with the school district’s curriculum. It offers language, arts, cognitive, physical and social and emotional development. Learning is done through fun-filled and age appropriate activities.

The program is offered in collaboration with the First Step Universal Pre-K LTD agency. For more information call 315-598-2610.

