OSWEGO – The Oswego Common Council approved the sealed bids of several city owned properties, stemming from the June 28 meeting, in addition to 19 other resolutions.

The sealed bids were approved via Resolution No. 265 and include the following addresses and the amount of the winning bid:

75 Mercer Street ($1,000)

285 Duer Street ($500)

371 Maple Street ($525)

102 East Schuyler Street ($2,500)

33 East 10th Street ($5,000)

88 East 12th Street ($1,500)

17 Liberty Street ($1,500)

242 West Seventh ($2,500)

121 West Eighth ($1,200)

123 West Eighth ($1,100)

147.5 West Bridge Street ($2,500)

Mayor Billy Barlow added that the bids were approved based on the plans for each property instead of the actual dollar amount.

“We very clearly state that we don’t care about the minimum bid or how much somebody is willing to pay for a property,” Barlow said. “We care more about the plans.”

In adding up the bids and planned investment from them, Barlow expects over $400,000 in investment in residential areas.

In addition to this resolution, the remaining 19 were approved unanimously, including:

No. 248 Approve use of a public space to Therese Chawgo, a member of Christ the Good Shepherd Church, to host a 9/11 Memorial Mass at Breitbeck Park

No. 249 Approve use of public space to Catalina Fierro of the Family Resource Center of Oswego to host a Walk 4 Life to be held September 25

No. 251 Approve use of space to the H. Lee White Maritime Museum to host Paddlefest on August 28

No. 253 Approve use of space to the Oswego YMCA in order to host the annual CNY Pumpkin Festival on October 2-3

No. 254 Grant a noise ordinance waiver to The Sting of Oswego Inc., in order to have live music during the summer months of June through September of 2021

No. 256 Authorize the Mayor to sign Change Order No. 3 with PAC Associates of Oswego Inc. for additional work for the Oswego City Hall Building Improvements Project for $41,789

No. 257 Authorize the Mayor to sign Change Order No. 23 with Patricia Electric, Inc. for additional lighting for Eastside Wastewater Treatment Plant Asset Management Plan Improvement Project for $6,778.93

No. 258 Approve transfer of funds from the General Fund Contingent Account to the Parks Contracted Services Account for $3,520 for the Historic Fort Oswego marker fence repairs

Authorize City Chamberlain to complete a budget amendment to the Parks Account for $3,245 for the painting of the Shapiro Park pickleball courts.

In addition to these, the Common Council approved two resolutions for four-year contracts with the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 200 United and the second with New York Council 66 and AFSCME Local 1785. SEIU is a union that serves the Department of Public Works and the clerical staff in city government. The union was given a wage scale with the following raises: 0% in 2021, 2.5% in 2022, 2.5% in 2023 and a 3% raise in 2024. New York Council 66 and AFSCME Local 1785 serves workers from the wastewater facility, according to Barlow, and approved a 0% raise in 2022, a 1% raise in 2023 and 3% raises in both 2024 and 2025.

Before the end of the meeting, the council approved Resolution No. 260, which paid $3,500 to the H. Lee White Maritime Museum for the free lighthouse tours that the city paid for to celebrate National Lighthouse Day on August 8.

All Common Council meetings are held the second and fourth Monday of every month. The next meeting will be held on Monday, August 23 at 7:15 p.m. To view the meeting agenda, please click here.

