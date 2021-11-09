OSWEGO – In a quick meeting last night, November 8, the Oswego Common Council approved 16 resolutions.

Mayor Billy Barlow began the meeting by informing the public there will be a ceremony today, Tuesday, at 6 p.m. at City Hall to promote members of the Oswego Fire Department and Oswego Police Department.

The council then approved the following resolutions:

353 – Approve minutes of the Common Council meeting held on October 25, 2021.

354 – Approve use of public space to the Ancient Order of Hibernians in order to host the St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

355 – Approve use of public space to the Desens House Organization for a Helpful Resources event at East Park on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

356 – Accept donation of a plaque from Maria Hogan in honor of Marilyn Boyzuick to be added to an existing bench in Breitbeck Park.

357 – Authorize the mayor to sign change order No. 15 with Patricia Electric, Inc. in the amount of $2,887.44 for electrical services for the Eastside Wastewater Treatment Plant Asset Management Plan Improvement Project.

358 – Authorize the mayor to sign amendment No. 12 with GHD Consulting Engineers, LLC for the required consent decree quarterly reporting.

359 – Authorize city chamberlain to complete the necessary accounting procedures to bring all 2021 ledgers into balance.

360 – Authorize city chamberlain to complete a transfer of funds within the Wastewater Department.

361 – Authorize city chamberlain to complete various transfers of funds within the Department of Public Works and Parks and Recreation for paint, miscellaneous supplies and a filter media.

362 – Authorize city chamberlain to complete a transfer of funds from the Zoning Board contracted services account to the Zoning Board materials and supplies account for office needs.

363 – Authorize city chamberlain to complete various transfers of funds for professional services for the High Dam Hydroelectric Facility.

364 – Motion to rescind Resolution No. 336, dated October 12, 2021. Resolution No. 365 is meant to replace No. 336. Barlow explained this is just to change the language in the account numbers, and the same goes for Resolution No. 366’s motion.

365 – Authorize city chamberlain to complete a budget amendment not to exceed $45,000 to be used towards the local match for the Westside Wastewater Treatment Plant Infrastructure Project.

366 – Motion to rescind Resolution No. 337, dated October 12, 2021. Resolution No. 367 is meant to replace No. 337.

367 – Authorize city chamberlain to complete a budget amendment not to exceed $994,000 to be used towards the local match for the Eastside Wastewater Treatment Plan Green Innovation Project.

368 – Waive rules of the Common Council to present Resolution No. 369 from the floor without a committee consideration.

369 – Authorize city chamberlain to complete a transfer of funds from the general fund contingent account to the parks materials and supplies account for holiday decorations, props and supplies.

Barlow said as the council approaches the end of the fiscal year, there is still “quite a bit” of money in the city’s contingency account and so they will transfer $5,000 from that account to the parks materials account for the holiday tree lighting ceremony, which is to be held on November 27.

The next scheduled meeting will be Monday, November 22, at 7:15 p.m. Meetings are also live streamed on the City of Oswego’s YouTube channel.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related