OSWEGO – Oswego’s Pedestrian Bridge will soon illuminate the evening sky, the former train bridge next in line for an enhancement through a CFA grant, a measure unanimously passed during last night’s Oswego’s Common Council meeting, Monday June 13.

Mayor Billy Barlow spoke during last week’s committee meeting, saying the project will be similar to what was done at the waterfalls, the bridge slated for the installation of low lighting to enhance the structures unique engineering style.

“The pedestrian bridge, being the former railroad bridge, has some unique architecture and will look nice illuminated, and adds to our beautification in our downtown revitalization efforts,” Barlow said. “So, I think this will really compliment other improvements and investments in the area, especially given the downtown block parties and launching the fireworks from the Pedestrian Bridge now which we used to do down at Breitbeck.”

Through the grant agreement the city will pay $145,000 matching the grant sum of $145,000 for a total of $300,000. The lowest bid from Rombough Electric came in at $378,000. Barlow said after reviewing the project, the city is able to reduce the price by at least $100,000, giving them the ability to stay on budget. The project is slated to be done by Oct. 1, the measure unanimously approved.

Also approved during last night’s meeting were improvements slated for the Conway Building which houses the Oswego Police Department. During last week’s committee meeting, City Engineer Jeff Hinderliter explained previously approved illustrative design work done for the police station is nearing completion, with a financial report coming soon.

Hinderliter said some of the difficulties Police Chief Phil Cady expressed within and outside the building included problems with back entrance and the lack of parking spaces in the front; also saying they are looking to create two separate entrances into the station.

“It is also important to separate the entrances as right now both public and the “clientele” that come into the police station both share the same door, and that’s not always ideal,” Hinderliter said.

LaBella Associates, D.P.C. will provide the additional professional services at the Conway Municipal Center.

Following is a list of other measures unanimously approved by the council:

Approve minutes of May 23 Common Council meeting

Appoint Commissioner of Deeds

Approve Use of Public S[ace – Danielle Monahan, in order to host a baby shower at Oak Hill Park on August 13, 2022

Approve Use of Public Space – Valerie Baxter, in order to host a baby shower at Breitbeck Park on June 18, 2022

Approve Use of Public Space – Sean Madden, in order to host a Block Party on August 6, 2022

Approve Use of Public Space – Leanna Chapman, or order to provide Outdoor Art Workshops to locals during the summer of 2022

Approve Use of Public Space for the Oswego Bookmobile Summer Program

Approve Use of City Properties to the Oswego Renaissance Association in order to place signage for the Annual Block Challenge Grants

Accept $500.00 donation to the Fire Department from National Grid’s First Responder E-Learning Program

Authorize Onondaga County Purchasing Department to seek bids for the West Linear Riverwalk Project

Waive Rules of Common Council to present Resolution Nos. 178-179 from the floor without Committee Consideration

Approve Use of Public Space – Bob Nelson, of the River Hawks Oswego Lacrosse Club, for the use of Food Trucks at four Home Game Events in the Fort Ontario Rink Parking Lot

Approve Use of Public Space – Ann Fellows, in order to hose A Block Party on June 25, 2022

All Common Council meetings are held the second and fourth Monday of every month, the next meeting to be held on Monday, June 27. To view the agenda, please click here.

