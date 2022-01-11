Oswego Common Council Meets, Barlow Gives Reminder Of Parking Ban

OSWEGO – The Oswego Common Council met last night, Monday January 10, and passed 13 resolutions.

All but 4th Ward Councilor Shawn Walker were in attendance.

In the mayor’s report, Mayor Billy Barlow gave a reminder that the parking ban is now in effect.

“If the vehicle is left in a spot that prohibits a plow from accessing a city street, you can be subject to tow, so just a quick reminder – get cars off the street, residential neighborhoods, no on-street parking midnight to 6 a.m. and then downtown areas on both East and West side, it is 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.,” Barlow said.

Free overnight, public parking lots are routinely cleared of snow and available at:

Wright’s Landing Marina Parking Lot

Breitbeck Bell Tower Parking Lot

Cayuga and West First Street Parking Lot (along sidewalk only)

Route 48 Parking Lot (South of Post Office)

West Schuyler Street Parking area (along Fence line)

Fort Swimming Pool Parking Lot

Burkle Street Parking Lot

The on-street parking ban will be in effect until the city no longer deems it necessary this season.

Barlow also encourages residents to sign up for city alerts here.

He also gave a reminder that he will be giving his virtual State of the City address tomorrow, Wednesday January 12, at 8 p.m. Residents interested in viewing the address can watch live on the Oswego City School District’s television station, WBUC, cable channel 16. The speech will also be live streamed on the “Mayor Billy Barlow” Facebook page and the City of Oswego YouTube channel.

The council then voted and approved all items on the agenda:

Res. 11 – Approve minutes of the December 13, 2021 Common Council meeting.

Res. 12 – Approved minutes of the special Common Council meeting held January 3, 2022.

Res. 13 – Appoint commissioner of deeds.

Res. 14 – Approve use of public space for Ellen B. Clark, concierge for Experience Oswego, NY, in order to place 10 illuminated hearts on the Bridge Street bridge in February.

Res. 15 – Approve use of public space to Buc Boosters in order to install eight signs at the city’s four entry points.

Res. 16 – Accept monetary donation to the fire department from National Grid in the amount of $500.

Res. 17 – Authorize the mayor to sign a lease agreement extension with Camelot Lodge, LLC for the use of a storefront at 201 W. 1st St. for a tourism center. Barlow said this is the city’s visitor’s center that was opened last year and has found the space to have multiple uses from COVID-19 testing and vaccines, distribution base of Blizzard Bucks, local history shop, etc.

Res. 18 – Authorize the mayor the sign change order No. 10 with John R. Dudley Construction Co. for the centrifuge door and exhaust tubing replacement for the Eastside Wastewater Treatment Plant Asset.

Res. 19 – Authorize the mayor the sign change order No. 11 with John R. Dudley Construction Co. for additional work for the Eastside Wastewater Treatment Plant Asset Management Improvement Plan project in the amount of $2,355.13.

Res. 20 – Authorize Onondaga County purchasing department to seek bids from experienced businesses for miscellaneous services related to code enforcement complaints. Barlow explained that this is a public bid to go out through Onondaga County for companies to perform code enforcement work after a property owner gets multiple notices for code violations, such as lawns that are not mowed, sidewalks that are not shoveled and garbage not picked up. The company must be within 25 miles of City Hall. He said the city has had success in using this format the past few years.

Res. 21 – Waive rules of Common Council to present resolutions 22 and 23 from the floor without committee consideration.

Res. 22 – Authorize city chamberlain to complete a budget amendment to the code enforcement contract services account, not to exceed $15,000 for the demolition of 187 E. 4th St. Barlow said the city is expediting this process of skipping committee consideration to coordinate with the Land Bank and meet their timeline.

Res. 23 – Authorize the mayor to enter into employment agreements with Fire Chief Randall B. Griffin, Police Chief Phillip D. Cady, and DPW Commissioner Timothy B. Rice. Barlow said the key changes of this resolution is the salary for the new Department of Public Works commissioner and the police chief getting a raise due to a contract with the Lake City Police Club.

