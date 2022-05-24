Oswego Common Council Passes Increase In Partial Real Property Tax Exemptions For Qualifying Senior Citizens, People With Disabilities

OSWEGO – An increase in partial Real Property Tax Exemptions to qualifying people with disabilities and senior citizens was passed during last night’s Oswego Common Council meeting Monday, May 23.

The upgrade in tax relief was first proposed by Mayor Billy Barlow at the May 2 committee meeting, the senior citizen partial tax exemption a rate raise to a previously approved resolution passed two to three years earlier by the city.

Barlow said according to a rate increase in New York state’s partial tax exemption law, the city is moving to align itself with the new adjustment – the maximum amount increasing to $37,400 per year. The eligibility age marker is also changing from age 66 down to age 65.

For people with disabilities on limited incomes, the partial tax exemption is a new addition to the city code; the provision previously unavailable to Oswego residents. During the May 2 committee meeting, Barlow spoke about the exemption increases.

“So, it’s just the right thing to do by senior citizens who are eligible to take advantage and save a little money and provide some financial relief,” Barlow said. “The second item is new to the city; it’s something we do not have now. It’s the Disability with Limited Income Exemption, and that allows people who are eligible to take advantage of – I think it’s the same thresholds as the senior citizen one. Anyone who thinks they may be eligible for either of these exemptions can contact the Assessor’s Office to find out.”

To find out if you qualify for the partial tax exemption, please contact the Oswego City Assessor’s Office.

Another item approved during last night’s meeting and discussed during the May 16 committee meeting by Oswego Police Chief Phil Cady, was the purchase of a Modular Vehicle 3X System by the Oswego Police Department. The item would be used as a piece of safety equipment to alleviate any negative circumstances occurring during large, crowded city events.

“We felt it was time to look at a vehicle barrier system to mitigate any potential accidents that may occur with vehicles coming into contact with the crowds,” Cady said.

The item unanimously passed. Other items unanimously approved by the council during the May 23 meeting are as follows:

Approve minutes from May 9 Common Council meeting

Approve Use of Public Space for Tonia Reed, owner of converted residence located at 62 west Bridge Street, in order to construct a retaining wall

Approve Us of Public Space to Sal and Liz Vasapolli for a Block Party and Car Show to be held Sunday, July 24, 2022

Approve road closures for the Eclectic Arts and Sciences Homeschooling Association’s “Triathlon – Just for Kids” event on Sunday, July 31, 2022

Motion to rescind Resolution No. 132 dated May 9, 2022

Approve use of Washington Square Park (East Park) by the Oswego Federal Credit Union in order to host “Movies in the Park”

Grant waiver of the Noise Ordinance to Stacy Dawson of The Sting of Oswego, Inc., located at 49 West Bridge St., in order to have live music at her establishment during the summer months of June through September 2022

Authorize City Chamberlain to complete a budget amendment in the amount of $150,462.00 for the cost of a Modular Vehicle Barrier System

Waive rules of Common Council to present Resolution No. 162 from the floor without Committee consideration

Accept bid and alternate No. 1 submitted by W.D. Malone Trucking to provide general construction services for the Phase II International Pier Improvements Project

All Common Council meetings are held the second and fourth Monday of every month. The next meeting will be held on Monday, June 13 at 7:30 p.m. To view the full agenda, please click here.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...