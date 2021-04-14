Oswego Common Council Restricts Farm Animal Ownership In City Limits

OSWEGO – Problematic animal control issues occurring within city limits over the past five years was a main topic of discussion during the Oswego Common Council meeting, Monday April 12.

An amendment was made to the city’s Local Law Chapter 63 No. 2, which addresses issues with residents in the city limits owning either an excess of livestock and/or allowing those animals to become a nuisance.

Numerous complaints from individuals about neighboring residences encompassed a wide range of grievances that come from owning farm animals, including smells, noise and excessive animal droppings.

Some of the complaints the city received revealed an overabundance of free-range chickens roaming city streets and properties, a mini-horse and goats within city limits, large quantities of open feed attracting wildlife and rodents, and a poultry slaughterhouse in the heart of the city.

The amendment to Local Law Chapter 63 – Animals, includes the following:

Owners are allowed a maximum of six chickens on their property.

Owners must apply for a permit to own chickens on city property, with annual inspections following.

Owners must have a pen and fenced-in area located 10-feet from their property line and 25 feet from all neighboring dwellings.

A change to the minimum number of chickens sold at the Oswego CountryMax, located at State Route 104, from 25 to six.

Violators will be ticketed with a $50 fee if fowl are found running loose and impounded by Code Enforcement.

Any type of pet/animal food left outside is banned. Food left on an enclosed porch or a birdfeeder is acceptable.

“The issue is not that we’re not animal lovers, because I think a lot of them are,” Mayor Billy Barlow said. “These issues lead to neighborhood quality of life issues where it’s hot in the summertime, and these backyards where animals exist begin to smell, and they begin to walk on other people’s lawns and walk down city streets, and just create a condition that’s not appropriate in the middle of a city of 18,000 people.”

Another item unanimously passed was an amendment to add additional text messaging and voice minutes with Alert Media, Inc. – a free text and phone communication system where city residents receive updates about city emergencies, upcoming events, and announcements such as COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Also unanimously passed was an agreement with TextMyGov, an interactive communication service that will give residents the ability to text city government about issues occurring within their areas such as code complaints, water main breaks, etc. The app will also answer common questions such as how to obtain a marriage license, or other common inquiries.

Other items unanimously passed on the agenda include:

Approve minutes from March 22 Common Council meeting

Appoint Commissioner of Deeds

Approve Steward/Educator Program at Wrights Landing Marina during 2021 summer season

Approve use of public space for annual Farmer’s Market from June 3 – Oct. 7, 2021

Approve annual River’s Edge Craft Show on Sunday, June 13, 2021

Approve Annual Harborfest Run on Saturday, July 24, 2021

Accept donation from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation for plaque signifying the U.S. Customhouse (Conway Building) being place on the National Register of Historic Buildings

Authorize Mayor renew 5-year lease contract with Art Association of Oswego, Inc.

Authorize Change Order No. 10 with Patricia Electric, Inc. for Eastside Wastewater Treatment Plant Asset Management Improvement Project

Authorize Change Order No. 11 with Patricia Electric Inc. for Eastside Wastewater Treatment Plant Asset Management Improvement Project

Authorize Professional Services Agreement with C &S Companies for the West First Street Storm Sewer Improvements Project

Authorize lease agreement with Circle T. Enterprises LLC. for space at 114 Mitchell Street

Approve Amusement License for 2021 Events at the Oswego Speedway

Approve New Fee Schedule for ambulance services

Authorize funds transfer within Fire Department for Waivers of the Uniform Allowance

All Common Council meetings are held the second and fourth Monday of every month. The next meeting will be held on Monday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m. To view the meeting agenda, please click here

