OSWEGO – The Oswego County Historical Society (OCHS) will present a Fun Fall Trivia Night on Wednesday, November 17 at 7 p.m., hosted in the Riverview Room of GS Steamers Bar & Grill at 70 E. First St. in Oswego.

All proceeds from this enjoyable event will support the preservation of the historic landmark Richardson-Bates House Museum in Oswego. Ticket donation for trivia night is $10 per person and available at the door the night of the event or in advance by pickup or delivery by calling the museum at 315-343-1342.

“We welcome any trivia fans to join us for a great time and a great cause,” said Jeremy Pekarek, OCHS trustee and event coordinator. In addition to the ticket donation, you can buy a drink or order dinner if you wish and have fun with the Oswego County Historical Society’s new event.”

Food and drinks can be ordered and paid by participants prior to start of the game. Trivia groups are encouraged to come with a creative custom team name, with a chance to win the final prize. This will be a specialized gift basket with many items connected to Oswego history. It includes local history books, a custom pair of mugs and stem glasses, a bottle of wine from the Colloca Estate Winery, and many edible treats from Man in the Moon Candies.

“One of the five categories of the night will be local history, so study up on some legends and lore. We promise that nothing will be too challenging” said Mary Kay Stone, OCHS board president. “It will still be a fun competition to be the final winning team.”

“This has been a milestone year and we continue to promote the remarkable legacy of Oswego’s history,” said OCHS board trustee Justin White. “The Oswego County Historical Society was formed in 1896 and is celebrating its 125th anniversary. For the first fifty years it did not have a permanent headquarters. It was in 1946 that the fourth generation of the Richardson-Bates family generously gifted their Tuscan Villa residence to the historical society to be the first community museum and it is celebrating its 75th anniversary.”

Since the museum officially opened, it has remained the oldest cultural and historical organization in Oswego County. It is one of the most intact 19th century house museums in New York State with the original furnishings and contents from the family. The society maintains an extensive collection of artifacts, documents and photographs that preserves the history of Oswego County. The organization relies on fundraisers to sustain general operating support. Events such as this are vital to maintain the house museum and its services.

It is requested by the venue that anyone interested in supporting the event that have yet to be vaccinated wear a face mask to protect themselves and the general public. The OCHS is a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the rich history of the county.

The society maintains and operates the Richardson-Bates House Museum at 135 E. Third St. in Oswego, a historic landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The museum is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 1 – 5 p.m. and other days by appointment. For more information visit the website at www.rbhousemuseum.org or call during regular hours at 315-343-1342

