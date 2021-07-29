OSWEGO – The Oswego County Historical Society will host a “Landmark Lawn Sale Fundraiser” at the historic landmark Richardson-Bates House Museum at 135 E. 3rd St. in Oswego on Saturday, August 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Each year is carefully scheduled with monthly events of many enjoyable programs and fundraisers. The main fundraiser of the year has been the popular annual Silent Auction which provides the general operating support and capital campaign project fund to preserve the museum. The capital campaign project last year was the restoration of the 150 year-old granite stone retaining wall that was in dire need of repair. This year has started to address the restoration needs of the 19th century guest restroom, window repairs and the rare octagonal shed on the property.

Due to the pandemic it was necessary to take all precautions and cancel the 2020 and 2021 Silent Auction, both originally scheduled in the month of April. The board of trustees and auction committee greatly appreciates the generous sponsorships of the event and the wonderful quality items donated for it. The auction committee devised a new and fresh way last year to celebrate the contributions of the supportive community.

“It has been a pleasure and honor to be involved in the planning and organization of the annual Silent Auction,” said board trustee and auction co-chair Jennifer Bertollini. “We start organizing the auction four months ahead of the event and it is a tremendous amount of volunteer time for all of us. In the end we know it has been worth it. It is always a pleasurable event for everyone and we truly miss not having it this year after so many successful ones. Yet, this new event is going to be a good way to highlight our special landmark and its preservation needs.”

All businesses and private donors will be recognized for their contributions. The wide variety of quality items will be sold on the lawn of the Richardson-Bates House Museum at a valued price with offers considered. All of the many items will be spaced out carefully on tables with safety protocols.

“There is always something for everyone, including gift certificates from a variety of businesses, fine antiques, home goods, artwork, books and more,” Bertollini said.

It is requested that anyone interested in supporting the event that has yet to be vaccinated wear a face mask to protect themselves and the general public. In case of inclement rain weather, the fundraiser event will be held the next day on Sunday, August 8.

“The Oswego County Historical Society has proudly preserved and promoted the community history since it was formed in 1896,” said board president and auction co-chair Mary Kay Stone. “This year will have an indelible mark on our continued history. We are proudly celebrating the 125th anniversary of the Oswego County Historical and the 75th anniversary of the Richardson-Bates House Museum. We want to assure everyone that the historical society and its museum are staying strong.”

For more information contact the museum at 315-343-1342 or by email at [email protected]. For regular

updates and information visit the website at www.rbhousemuseum.org.

