Oswego County Honors Deep History of Lake Ontario

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County’s rich marine history is on display – from events to exhibits. The H. Lee White Maritime Museum in Oswego hosts a new display for the 2023 season, “Shipwrecks of Upstate NY.” The exhibit offers a detailed look at the shipwrecks below Lake Ontario using 3D printed and hand-painted scale models of shipwreck sites.

“Shipwrecks of Upstate NY” includes 25 models and was developed by local divers Tim Caza and Dennis Gerber. The two shipwreck enthusiasts have spent several years researching, diving and locating Lake Ontario shipwrecks in order to provide the public with a diver’s view of these wrecks.

Caza holds a U.S. Coast Guard captain’s license and has more than 45 years of experience in shipwreck diving in search and discovery of lost ships. He has worked with archeologists on his discoveries and has over 127 discoveries to date. Gerber has been a scuba diver for 37 years and is the designer and builder of the side scan sonar that has assisted in finding many of the exhibit’s featured discoveries. For more information on Caza and Gerber and their work, visit their website at https://sonarguy.com/.

“Shipwrecks of Upstate NY” can be viewed at the H. Lee White Maritime Museum daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in July and August and from 1 to 5 p.m. in the fall and winter. The museum is located at 1 W. First St. Pier, Oswego. For more information about the museum, visit its website at https://hlwmm.org/.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...