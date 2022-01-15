Oswego County Legislature Adds New Members During Two January Ceremonies

Oswego – The Oswego County Legislature officiated two seperate swearing-in ceremonies in Jan. for three officials: Oswego County Legislator Frank Bombardo, Oswego County Treasurer Kevin Gardner and Oswego County Clerk Terry Wilbur.

A ceremony was held on Jan. 1, 2022 for both Wilbur and Gardner. Wilbur held the position of County Legislator beginning in 2010, serving as Majority Leader from 2019-21.

Gardener began his career as a County Legislator in 2004, later elected to the position of Vice-Chairman of the Legislature in 2012.

A second swearing-in ceremony was held for Legislator Frank Bombardo, during the Thursday, Jan. 13 Oswego County Legislature meeting. This is Bombardo’s first term in the legislature, residing in the position of former District 7 Legislator Bradley Trudell.

Wilbur and Gardner were both sworn in by Oswego County Court Justice Karen Brandt during the Jan. 1 ceremony; Bombardo sworn in by Oswego County Clerk Terry Wilbur during the Jan. 13 ceremony.

Terry Wilbur recites the oath of office for his new position as Oswego County Clerk with family looking on. Photo by Oswego County Legislature. Kevin Gardner takes his oath of office as Oswego County Treasurer with Hon. Karen Brandt, Oswego County Court Justice presiding. Photo by Oswego County Legislature. Frank Bombardo recites the oath of office for his seat on the Oswego County Legislature with wife Kimberly by his side. Photo by Oswego County Legislature.

