OSWEGO – Oswego County Clerk Terry Wilbur has announced the Department of Motor Vehicles office at 384 East River Road in Oswego will remain open until 6:45 p.m. on Wednesdays, beginning July 13, 2022.

“By extending our hours on Wednesdays at the Oswego DMV location we are hoping to better serve our customers,” Wilbur said.

He went on to remind residents of Oswego County that by using an Oswego County DMV location you help to keep 12.7% of revenue on most transactions here in the county.

Information for all three Oswego County DMV offices can be found at https://www.oswegocounty.com/government/county_clerk/department_of_motor_vehicles.php. The Oswego DMV office can be reached at (315) 349-8300.

