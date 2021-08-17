OSWEGO – The Oswego Elks Lodge #271 will host a beverage tasting event to benefit two Oswego County nonprofit organizations – Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) PATH Transitional Living program and Peaceful Remedies.

The Oswego Elks Beverage Tasting event will feature a fine selection of beers from C’s Farm Market, wines from Colloca Estate Winery, Fox Run Vineyards and Lakeland Winery and spirits from Lock 1 Distilling Company.

Tastings will be offered in three seatings; 4 – 5:30 p.m., 6 – 7:30 p.m., and 8 to 9:30 p.m. Each seating features live music and a chance to win a bottle of wine. There will be tickets available to purchase for a chance to win a variety of prizes. Drawings for the prizes will take place starting at 9:15 p.m. Proceeds from the drawings will benefit the Elks many charities.

OCO’s PATH program, a transitional living program for homeless young people ages 16 – 21, provides the opportunity to learn independent living skills, complete educational goals and to become a responsible member of the community. The PATH program has provided services to youth since 1991.

Founded in 2015 Peaceful Remedies is dedicated to improving the healing experience for those impacted by life altering illnesses by bringing holistic options of therapy and support to individuals in a safe and peaceful environment. Through its events and programs Peaceful Remedies provides support services that complement treatments, support caregivers, patients and their families.

Tickets for the Oswego Elks Beverage Tasting event are $15 per person. You must be 21 or over to attend. For more information and to purchase tickets visit oswegoelks.com or call 315-343-1660 between 1 and 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

