OSWEGO – Oswego firefighters were busy this morning battling two building fires.

The first came in around 4:30 a.m. when city firefighters were alerted to a single-family residential building fire with people trapped. The fire on Miner Road, in Scriba, is part of automatic aid when it is reported that people are trapped.

Oswego Firefighters arrived on scene to find an individual who had escaped to the roof and required assistance via a ground ladder and a person on the first floor requiring rescue to escape. One person was transported for evaluation.

The second fire, at 116 W. 3rd St., came in just after 11 a.m. after workers were doing roof repairs when fire and smoke were noted coming from the second floor roof. All of the occupants of the multiple family were able to escape on their own. There were no reported injuries at the West Third Street fire.

Oswego Fire Chief Randy Griffin reminds residents of the importance of smoke detectors.

“Fire in homes remains the number one place where deaths occur,” Griffin said. “Taking steps to prevent fires in the home and have working detectors can do a lot to limit the chances of suffering a death from fire in your family.”

