FULTON – Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports children and adults with developmental disabilities, is proud to recognize Debbie Pierce for 30 years of service.

Pierce started as support staff in what was then known as the agency’s Day Training program, providing supports in a group environment to people who communicated using their eyes and body language.

She moved on to the Production Department, becoming a 1:1 trainer and then accepting a supervisory role in 2002. Due to changes in services brought about by the pandemic, Pierce shifted to the role of Vocational Direct Support Professional (DSP) in 2021.

“The work can be tough, but I like a challenge,” Pierce said. “When you work so hard with someone, whether it’s teaching them a new job or a skill like typing, and then they succeed—it’s the best feeling.” Her new role allows her to help people succeed out in the community as well as in in-house roles on the agency’s Production contracts. “We have the perfect team working together [in Pre-Vocational Services]. You have to believe in and like what you’re doing to be successful here and to help the people we support succeed.”

Prior to starting at Oswego Industries, Pierce worked in an area nursing home.

“I didn’t know the first thing about people with intellectual disabilities when I started here,” she said. “Mainly because you didn’t see them out in the community like you do now. So, over the years, I’ve grown and learned right along the people I work with and train.”

Pierce lives with her husband, five dogs, and a woman with disabilities whom she met through the agency’s programming. Pierce agreed to take her in after the woman’s elderly mother could no longer care for her.

Oswego Industries is very grateful to Debbie for her dedication to our mission and for her flexibility in meeting the ever-changing needs of the people we support over the past 30 years.

If you are interested in being part of our team, the agency is currently recruiting candidates for full-time and part-time positions. Job seekers are encouraged to call 315-598-3108 or email [email protected] for more information. Job postings related to administration, human services, custodial and maintenance positions are available on Oswego Industries’ website: www.oswegoindustriesinc.org/careers.

Oswego Industries is a private, not-for-profit agency located in Fulton, New York which has been dedicated to the provision of services to individuals with disabilities since 1968. Our mission is to empower people with disabilities to live rich, fulfilling lives of their own choosing. We accomplish this by striving to be a leader in the field of developmental disabilities, committed to meeting the needs of individual growth, productivity and independence through education, advocacy and increased community acceptance and participation.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related