OSWEGO – Following is a traffic advisory from the Oswego Police Department reminding residents of increased traffic and road closures due to Super Dirt Week racing events through Sunday.

As Super Dirt Week racing continues this weekend, police would like to remind the community that there will be an increase in traffic throughout the city and especially around the speedway.

There will be intermittent closures of City Line Road throughout the weekend. During those closures, local traffic is reminded to enter City Line Rd from East Ave.

Attached is a link to the Super Dirt Week schedule for the week:

