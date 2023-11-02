Oswego Players Announce 2023 One-Act Playwriting Contest Winners

Oswego – In a thrilling twist, the Oswego Players have announced the winners of the 2023 Don McCann One-Act Playwriting Contest, and this year’s competition witnessed a remarkable tie for the coveted first-place spot. This exciting development comes on the heels of an unprecedented surge in submissions, highlighting the enthusiasm of local artists and the organization’s commitment to fostering original playwriting.

Claiming the top prize of $250.00 each are “Game of the Week” by Aaron Buitron and Phil Gross and “Old Money, New Habits” by Alexis Martin. These outstanding works captivated the judges with their unique narratives and creative brilliance.

“Game of the Week” is a thought-provoking dramedy that delves into the intricacies of human relationships, while “Old Money, New Habits” is a farcical whodunit set in a grand mansion, promising an engaging theatrical experience.

The 2nd Prize of $150.00 was awarded to Olivia Murphy for “In Her Skin,” while Wayne Mosher claimed the 3rd Prize of $75.00 for “Bulger’s Holiday.” These playwrights have showcased exceptional talent and added to the vibrant creative tapestry of the contest.

The Don McCann One-Act Playwriting Contest has become a cornerstone in the Oswego Players’ mission to encourage and spotlight new voices in the world of theater. The organization’s dedication to fostering local talent and the creation of original plays remains as strong as ever.

In recent years, the contest has seen remarkable successes, with Sarah Galvin’s uproarious comedy “Candy” in 2021 and the compelling split-decision between “Crimes of Passion” by Nicholas Gentile and “Kleptocracy” by Anton Porcari in 2022, all of which played to enthusiastic, sell-out crowds.

The Oswego Players are thrilled to continue championing new voices and original works in the realm of theater. The future of local theater is indeed looking brighter than ever with such promising talent on the rise.

