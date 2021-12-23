Oswego Police Arrest Two Following Investigation Of Vandalism During Halloween

OSWEGO – Oswego Police announced today they have arrested two people, Michael A. Umbarila age 21 of Davenport, Florida, and Tyler A. Lobasso, age 22 of Brookhaven, New York, in connection to vandalism in the city during Halloween.

In the early morning hours of October 31, 2021, the Oswego City Police Department responded to multiple calls regarding vandalism to personal and city property along W. First and W. Schuyler Street.

According to police, the damage consisted of torn out freshly planted city trees, destroyed Halloween decorations, smashed pumpkins, and damaged lights poles over a 10-city block area. Officers conducted multiple area interviews and reviewed multiple security videos. Through those interviews, security video footage provided by neighbors, and a review of the downtown camera system, two people were observed committing the criminal acts dressed in Halloween costumes.

Through further investigation, the two people were ultimately identified as Michael A. Umbarila age 21 of Davenport, Florida, and Tyler A. Lobasso, age 22 of Brookhaven, New York.

“I would like to commend the first responding officers and members of the Criminal Investigations Division for their diligent efforts that led to arrests in this case,” OPD Chief Phil Cady said. “They were presented with minimal initial information but through multiple interviews and review of hours of security camera footage, they were able to find the suspects.”

Michael A. Umbarila, was arrested for:

Criminal Mischief in the 4th degree, a class A Misdemeanor (2 Counts)

Criminal Tampering in the 3rd degree, a class B Misdemeanor

Tyler A. Lobasso, was arrested for:

1 Count of Criminal Tampering in the third Degree, a class B Misdemeanor

Both were released on an appearance ticket due back to Oswego City Court on January 6, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.

“I’m so glad to have identified and located the two individuals responsible for needlessly damaging so much property on Halloween weekend following a night of partying,” Mayor Billy Barlow said. “I thank the Oswego Police Department for their focus on this case and hope it sends a message to others that destroying public space and property we’ve worked hard to create and maintain will not be tolerated. They can take their ignorant activity elsewhere.

