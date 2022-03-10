OSWEGO – On March 7, 2022, Douglas S. Waterbury, age 60, of Oswego was arrested by the Oswego City Police Department for two counts of Criminal Contempt in the second degree.

The arrest stemmed from an on-going investigation in which Waterbury was allegedly observed at two different properties in the city of Oswego that he was not permitted to be at. Waterbury’s actions put him in violation of a lawful court order, a consent decree that was issued by the United States District Court.

Waterbury was processed and released on an appearance ticket due back to the Oswego City Court, on March 24, 2022, at 9:30 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding this case or has other information are encouraged to contact Investigator LaDue at (315)342-8120. Those wishing to remain anonymous may do so.

