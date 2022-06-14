Oswego Police Ask Public For Help In Identifying People In Surveillance Images

OSWEGO – The Oswego City Police Department are investigating several larceny complaints throughout the industrial area along Mitchell Street in the city of Oswego.

Thefts of wire, scrap metal, and copper have been reported stolen throughout the spring months.

OPD is asking for assistance in identifying the persons captured on surveillance camera.

Anyone with information about these thefts or pictured individuals are asked to contact Investigator Daniel Balloni at (315)342-8178. Calls will be kept anonymous.

Police are seeking help from the public in identifying the people in these photos. Photos provided by Oswego Police. Police are seeking help from the public in identifying the people in these photos. Photos provided by Oswego Police. Police are seeking help from the public in identifying the people in these photos. Photos provided by Oswego Police. Police are seeking help from the public in identifying the people in these photos. Photos provided by Oswego Police.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...