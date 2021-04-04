UPDATE: Oswego Police Ask Public For Help In Locating Missing Hastings Teen

April 3, 2021 Contributor
Photo of Brad Currier provided by Oswego Police.

Lieutenant Damian Waters of the Oswego City Police Department has informed us The juvenile has been located safely.

 

HASTINGS, NY – The Oswego City Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in determining the location and/ or the whereabouts of a missing teenager, Brad L. Currier.

Currier was last seen at the Oswego Hospital in the City of Oswego this evening, April 3, 2021, at approximately 6:15 p.m..

Currier who is a resident of the Town of Hastings can be described as a white male, 17, approximately 185 lbs., with brown hair.

Callers are asked to contact 911 or the Oswego City Police Department at (315)342-8120 should they have any information.

Callers may remain anonymous.

Attached is a photo of Currier, ***please note: his hair is now cut short to the sides with a shorter length on top.

missing or outdated ad config for local savings

Print this entry