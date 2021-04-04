Lieutenant Damian Waters of the Oswego City Police Department has informed us The juvenile has been located safely.

HASTINGS, NY – The Oswego City Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in determining the location and/ or the whereabouts of a missing teenager, Brad L. Currier.

Currier was last seen at the Oswego Hospital in the City of Oswego this evening, April 3, 2021, at approximately 6:15 p.m..

Currier who is a resident of the Town of Hastings can be described as a white male, 17, approximately 185 lbs., with brown hair.

Callers are asked to contact 911 or the Oswego City Police Department at (315)342-8120 should they have any information.

Callers may remain anonymous.

Attached is a photo of Currier, ***please note: his hair is now cut short to the sides with a shorter length on top.

