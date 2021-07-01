Oswego Police Investigate Fatal Car Crash On State Route 481

UPDATE July 1 at 8:07 p.m.: Oswego Police have released more information on the motor vehicle collision on State Route 481 today, which resulted in the death of an unnamed person involved in the crash.

According to police, at about 4:19 p.m. today, the Oswego Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to State Route 481 near Churchill Road for a reported motor vehicle crash with injuries.

Upon arrival to the area, officers determined that a tractor trailer traveling northbound on SR 481 had struck a blue, 2007 Ford Taurus as it entered the intersection from Churchill Road.

The driver of the sedan was transported to Upstate Medical Center where they later died from their injuries. Identification of the deceased will not be released pending family notifications.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

State Route 481 has been reopened.

The Oswego Police Department was assisted by Menter Ambulance, New York State Police, and the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oswego Police Department at (315)342-8120.

OSWEGO – According to police, State Route 481 from Syracuse Ave to Churchill Rd is currently closed due to a motor vehicle collision.

Law enforcement is on the scene investigating and ask motorists to please find alternative routes for travel.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.

