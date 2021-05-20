UPDATE (12:45 p.m. May 20): Oswego Police have released the name of the driver who died following a crash on State Route 481 yesterday.

On May 19, 2021, Lyndon R. Lewis age 61 of Granby, New York, died at the Oswego Hospital from injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle crash. Lewis was operating a gray, 2012 Dodge sedan southbound on SR 481 when he collided with a white, 2017 Chevrolet sedan that was stopped waiting to turn into St Peter’s Cemetery. The occupants of the Chevrolet sedan were not injured.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oswego Police Department at (315)342-8120.

UPDATE (9:08 p.m. May 19): Oswego Police report at about 6:21 p.m. the Oswego Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to State Route 481 near St. Peter’s Cemetery for a reported motor vehicle crash with injuries.

Upon arrival to the area, officers observed two vehicles involved in the collision.

One of the drivers involved was transported to the Oswego Hospital where they later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The occupants in the other vehicle were not seriously injured.

Identification of the deceased will not be released until family notifications are made.

State Route 481 has been reopened.

Menter Ambulance, New York State Police, Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, and the US Border patrol assisted at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oswego Police Department at (315)342-8120.

OSWEGO – According to the City of Oswego, Oswego Police and Fire Department are currently on the scene of a traffic accident on State Route 481, as of 8:11 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, May 19.

The roadway is shut down from Syracuse Avenue to Churchill Road. Traffic is being diverted around the scene. If possible please avoid the area.

More information to come.

missing or outdated ad config



Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...