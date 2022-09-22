Oswego Pride Festival Returns Saturday

OSWEGO – Oswego PRIDE is hosting a free family-friendly outdoor event with the theme “We are the People in Your Neighborhood” on September 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Civic Plaza in Oswego.

Oswego PRIDE is hosting a festival for the first time since 2019 and the committee is happy to be able to host a family friendly event to celebrate and learn about the LGBTQ+ community.

“We are very excited to once again be able to gather as a community to celebrate and educate about Pride in Oswego County,” said Gary Smith, chairman of the Oswego PRIDE planning committee.

The Oswego PRIDE Festival is free to the community with opportunities to purchase food, drinks, and other items through various local food and craft vendors. Alcohol will not be sold at the event.

The festival will include activities for youth & children, shopping vendors, non-profit vendors, and a live stage show featuring local drag and other performers.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...