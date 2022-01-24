OSWEGO – The Oswego Public Library is pleased to announce that curbside pickup of holds has been added back to our services.

A space is reserved in front of the library, on the left side of our front steps. Call us at 315-341-5867 when you arrive and we’ll gather all your holds and bring them to you.

Pickup Blu-rays, DVDs, magazines, hotspots, Chromebooks, books, and audiobooks without leaving your car. Call 315-341-5867 ahead of time or place a hold on the items you want at catalog.ncls.org. We are happy to suggest movies and novels based on your favorites or to get you lists of series, in order. If the book or movie is brand new, we will order it and contact you when it has been added to our collection.

Holds are available for seven days after their arrival. Items are available from all the public libraries in Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis, & St. Lawrence Counties. There are also thousands of ebooks and audiobooks available entirely online through overdrive.ncls.org.

Our fully accessible public library is open to all Mondays through Thursdays 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday & Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You may also stay in your warm car and we will bring your requests to your door. Please call to let us know you have arrived.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...