OSWEGO – On Tuesday, June 1, 2021, the Oswego Public Library will expand its curbside hours to the following:

Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This puts the library in compliance with the NYS mandate that businesses open for their minimum weekly hours, which is 55 hours for them.

The Oswego Public Library currently offers the following services: curbside pickup dvd, magazine, books, audiobooks, digital storytime programs on facebook, ebooks and databases on their website, staff blog on their website. They offer telephone reference, photocopying and faxing, check out of hotspots and Chromebook, interlibrary loan, craft bags for kids, and free park and museum passes.

For more information contact the library at 341-5867 or [email protected]. Please also remember to visit the library on Facebook, Twitter and Youtube.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...