OSWEGO – This morning, September 11, the city of Oswego remembered those who died during the 9/11 terrorist attacks 20 years ago and following the events.

The full ceremony held this morning can be viewed in the video below.

At the beginning of the ceremony, the American flag was lowered to half-staff to commemorate Patriot Day and in honor of the victims.

Father John Canorro then led a prayer.

“Although difficult to recall today and even harder to watch play out at the time, what came from the tragedy should not be lost in our grief,” Fire Chief Randy Griffin said. “The unity and service to others moments days and years after this horrible attack was seen around the world.”

Griffin recounted the heroic actions of Battalion Chief Orio Palmer at the World Trade Center where he died. Griffin said Palmer was an example to everyone in how to be prepared, how to respond and how to serve others.

“Today we honor men such as Chief Palmer and others like him who faced down danger to answer the needs of others, of people who they did not know, to ensure that those people would live another day,” Griffin said.

Following a moment of silence and the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, Mayor Billy Barlow spoke, recounting the events of September 11, 2001 at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Somerset County in Pennsylvania.

“The attacks brought unimaginable death and destruction to our shores, loss of nearly 3,000 souls, constituting the deadliest foreign attack on American soil,” Barlow said. “In the aftermath of September 11, there was widespread fear, grief and uncertainty. But there was more. One of the darkest days in our nation’s history brought out what is unquestionably the best in our nation’s citizens. The September 11 attack brought our nation together… Our differences no longer mattered. Politics no longer mattered. While our love of country and fellow Americans soared.”

He then recited an excerpt of the speech given by President George W. Bush on September 11, 2001.

He said he is proud of those in the Oswego Fire Department who traveled to New York City following the attacks and a firefighter who responded in the search and rescue efforts after the towers crumbled.

Barlow then recounted his memory of walking to school at Kingsford Park Elementary on the morning of September 12, 2001, and observed an American flag on the porch of every home he passed.

Police Chief Phil Cady spoke about the aftermath of the attacks throughout the past 20 years.

“Now more than ever we need to hold onto the mantra of ‘Never Forget.’ Now more than ever, especially with the recent events in Afghanistan, we need to say something if we see something. Now more than ever we need to support our military and first responders,” Cady said.

Father Canorro then led a benediction and the ceremony was concluded.

Following the ceremony, emergency vehicles led a procession to Breitbeck Park where Father John Canorro of Christ the Good Sheppard hosted an outdoor Blue Mass for emergency personnel and to honor and pray for all Americans affected by the attacks on September 11, 2001. Following the mass, Brig Juice Band played several patriotic songs honoring America.

