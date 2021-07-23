OSWEGO – New York Army National Guard Col. Matthew Liepke, an Oswego resident and a partner in the practice of Port City Family Medicine, took command of the New York Army National Guard’s Medical Command, during a ceremony at Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

Liepke replaces Col. Richard Green, a Schuylerville resident who had led the command since 2014.

The New York Army National Guard Medical Command oversees medical operations and healthcare issues for the 10,500 members of the New York Army National Guard across the state.

Liepke previously served as the Division Surgeon of the 42nd Infantry Division during its deployment to Kuwait and the Middle East in 2020. During this deployment he served as the chief medical officer for the U.S. Army’s COVID-19 response in six countries and 14 bases.

Liepke has served in the Army Reserve and New York Army National Guard since 1992.

He enlisted in the Army Reserve in 1992 as a member of Charlie Company of the 479th Engineer Battalion and served as a combat engineer. He served for 11 years as an enlisted Soldier before earning a commission as a Captain in the Individual Ready Reserve in 2003.

He transferred to the New York Army National Guard in 2005 and served as the brigade surgeon for the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, and a surgeon assigned to the 466th Area Medical Support Company, and in various roles with the Medical Command.

He deployed to Iraqi with the 466th Area Support Medical Company in 2007 and to Afghanistan with the 402nd Military Police Battalion in 2011.

Liepke served as the New York Army National Guard State Surgeon from 2016 to 2019.

Liepke is a graduate of Clarkson University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry and Environmental Toxicology and he holds a Masters of Business Administration from Quinnipiac University. He studied medicine at SUNY Upstate Medical University and completed his internship in internal medicine and pediatrics at Wright State University in Dayton Ohio.

He is a diplomat of the American Boards of Internal Medicine and Pediatrics and a fellow of the American College of Physicians and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

He is a graduate of the Army Command and General Staff College.

Along with being a partner in his medical practice, Liepke has privileges at Oswego Hospital and is the director of the Newborn Nursey and a past president and vice president of the Oswego Medical Staff.

His military awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal, the NCO Professional Development Ribbon, the NATO Medal, and the4 Overseas Service Ribbon.

He and his wife Dr. Christina Liepke have two sons. Matthew Jr. is a senior at Ember Riddle Aeronautical University and Samuel is a freshman at the Rochester Institute of Technology.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...