OSWEGO – “Service above self.” That’s the pledge made by members of the Oswego Rotary as they continue to support and aid local nonprofits and individuals in need.

In conjunction with the Tarandi Foundation, the Oswego Rotary Club recently donated 20 bags filled with basic supplies for new parents who deliver babies at Oswego Hospital as well as 41 muslin blankets.

“After learning that some families leave the hospital with limited supplies for their newborn, we knew we needed to help,” shared Carrie Penoyer, Oswego Rotary. “Our members quickly purchased sleepers to donate and from there this particular service project was born.”

The Tarandi Foundation has been a friend and funder to the Oswego Rotary Club for many years. And with their generous, annual donation, the Oswego Rotary Club can help the local community in many ways. Other initiatives supported this year include the Thanksgiving meal kits donated to five needy families and 45 pairs of gloves with candy bars to local children in need.

