Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church Continues Freewill Dinners June 5

OSWEGO – The Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church (UMC) welcomes everyone to its freewill picnic dinner on Sunday, June 5 from 4:30—5:30 p.m. or until sold out.

The menu includes hot dog, chips, macaroni salad, and dessert.

The dinner will be in the church parking lot. Donations will be accepted, but never expected. In case of inclement weather, dinner will be prepared to go.

The freewill dinners are the first of every month from 4:30—5:30 p.m. or until sold out.

The next freewill dinner is July 3 and will be picnic style in the parking lot.

The church is located at 45 East Utica Street, corner of East 4th and Utica, Oswego. For further information, please call and leave a message at (315) 343-1715 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OswegoNYTrinityUMC.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...