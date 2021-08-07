OSWEGO – Since Mayor Billy Barlow announced Tully’s Good Times Family Restaurant and Bar was coming to Oswego, there have been no visual changes made to the building at 196 W. Bridge St. And while Oswego residents are anxiously waiting for the good times, Barlow said the construction plan has not changed since April.

“They just pulled the building permit last week, so they are prepping all the paperwork and getting the jobsite ready,” Barlow said. “Everything from their end is still on the originally proposed timeline. They wanted to start construction in the summer and after talking to them recently, they still plan on a fall opening.”

According to Barlow, Core Companies, the construction firm who received the building permit, will begin construction on the building on August 9. He added that the firm expects construction to be pretty quick.

“It should be a pretty quick turnaround,” Barlow said. “I think they planned for a three month turnaround. It’s a pretty quick turnaround but they are used to projects like this.”

Part of the reason for such a quick turnaround is because the Tully’s will not be a full-sized one. Instead, it will offer a simplified menu with an order counter instead of a waitstaff. The smaller Tully’s will not require a larger building unlike the other locations that include a full bar.

While it has been a while since the announcement of the Tully’s, that was merely announcing the sale. Since then, Tully’s had to find a contractor, acquire building materials and receive its necessary permits.

“The announcement of the Tully’s was when the sale went through from the previous company to the Tully’s company, that’s when we knew they were officially coming,” Barlow said. “Their timeline hasn’t changed all that much … I think they expect to be open by December.”

